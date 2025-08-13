Update: Two men charged in connection to 2023 homicide in Green Bay

UPDATE: A second man was charged in connection to a 2023 deadly shooting on Western Avenue in Green Bay, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

40-year-old Joel Pagan-Garcia was charged on Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon.

41-year-old Christian Rivera-Pica was also charged with the same counts for the 2023 incident.

Green Bay Police had arrested the two men in connection to the killing on July 28.

Carlos Otero-Aviles, 30, of Green Bay was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2023, in the 1700 block of Western Avenue while attending a child's birthday party.

Police continue to ask witnesses to come forward, as this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-260912. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

41-year-old Christian Rivera-Pica has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in November of 2023 on Western Avenue in Green Bay.

Rivera-Pica was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon.

Green Bay Police arrested two men, including Rivera-Pica, in connection to the killing on July 28. Police say the second suspect, a 40-year-old Green Bay man, is also expected to be charged soon.

