Two arrested in connection to 2023 Western Avenue deadly shooting

Carlos Otero-Aviles
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two Green Bay men were arrested Monday in connection to a 2023 deadly Western Avenue apartment shooting, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Officials say the suspects are aged 40 and 41, but no names were given.

Carlos Otero-Aviles, 30, of Green Bay was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2023, in the 1700 block of Western Avenue while attending a party.

"The whole block of Western Avenue has got a bad name," a neighbor told NBC 26 at the time of the shooting. "I didn't know that when I moved here, or I would have never moved to this neighborhood."

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-260912. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Pari Apostolakos