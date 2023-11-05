More details emerge about deadly Western Avenue apartment shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay police said a deadly shooting on the west side of Green Bay took place at the apartment complex at 1720 Western Ave. in the back parking lot of the complex.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed at around 5:00 p.m. while attending a party there.

All that remained at the scene by Saturday afternoon were two candles. Some neighbors said they heard a single gunshot. One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said the neighborhood has grown more dangerous.

"The whole block of Western Avenue has got a bad name," the neighbor said. "I didn't know that when I moved here, or I would have never moved to this neighborhood."

Police said they do not have a information on a suspect at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting are urged to contact police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-260912.