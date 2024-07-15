Two Green Bay hikers found dead at Canyonlands National Park

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two people from Green Bay were found dead at Canyonlands National Park in Utah on Friday, July 12, according to the National Park Service.

NPS reports that San Juan County Dispatch received a 911 call Friday afternoon about two hikers found at Canyonlands National Park.

The hikers, a 23-year-old woman and her 52-year-old father, had been hiking at the Syncline Trail when they got lost and ran out of water in severe heat, according to the NPS. The air temperature was more than 100 degrees.

National Park Service rangers initiated a search and found the two hikers' bodies, already deceased.

NPS said the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and NPS are investigating this incident.

NPS advises park visitors to carry and drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during midday heat.