Two arrested in Manitowoc school bomb threat, one suspect from Canada

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two people, one from Canada, are facing charges for threatening Lincoln High School.

Just after midnight Wednesday, police said a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff voicemail. Shortly before school began in the morning, school staff listened to the voicemail. Police said the caller indicated that he would bring a bomb to school at noon.

The threat came from a cell phone number originating in Canada. Due to the threat, and for the safety of students and staff, the school was dismissed an hour earlier than previously scheduled.

Investigators identified a possible suspect in Winnipeg, Canada. With the help of the FBI and Interpol, an investigation was started with the Winnipeg Police Dept. and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Canadian officials located the suspected caller and he was taken into custody by Winnipeg Police.

Simultaneously, Lincoln’s School Resource Officer obtained information from concerned students about a Lincoln student that may have been involved in sending the voicemail.

After further investigation, police said they learned the Lincoln student and the Winnipeg caller had been communicating over a gaming system. The Lincoln student was subsequently taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats, a class I felony, for conspiring with the Winnipeg caller.