Howard home destroyed in overnight fire

HOWARD (NBC 26) — A house fire is out, but investigators are still working to learn how it started.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 1300 block of Rockwell Road early Thursday morning after neighbors called 911 to report flames.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed. Crews were able to contain the fire to that home, and they prevented it from spreading to neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain under investigation, but witnesses at the scene say the house appears to be destroyed.

