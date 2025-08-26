Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two arrested in Green Bay after SWAT presence

Two Green Bay residents were arrested for entering a home and refusing to leave on the city's east side
(Source: Raycom Media)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Louise St on the city's east side at approximately 9 pm on August 25th. Police say two men reportedly entered the residence without consent. Upon arrival, officers met with a resident who stated that the suspects were still inside. GBPD learned that one of the suspects had multiple felony warrants and a violent criminal history. Officers surrounded the residence and after repeated announcements, the suspects refused to exit.

The Green Bay Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and a search warrant was executed. A 32-year-old Green Bay resident and a 56-year-old Green Bay resident were taken into custody without further incident.

No additional information is being released at this time. NBC 26 will update you as we learn more.

