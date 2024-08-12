Trump-Epstein billboards in Kewaunee County draw mixed responses

KEWAUNEE COUNTY-(NBC 26) — They're hard to miss.

Billboards of Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, and former President Donald Trump scattered across Wisconsin and Kewaunee County.

Some dotting the farmland, others in more prominent locations including right by the 'Welcome to Kewaunee' sign on Highway 42.

Kirt Johnson is the chairman of the Kewaunee County Republican Party.

He says he first saw the billboards in March. While he admits they spurred a lot of talk, he's not concerned.

"Anybody who looks into it, Trump severed ties with Epstein a very long time ago and that's clear on the record," said Johnson. "So I honestly don't see it really having any real negative impact from a republican perspective and I see it as a nice way for democrats to waste money."

Kewaunee County Democrat Vice Chair Jodi Parins told NBC 26 the money is coming from an outside group and the Kewaunee Democrats have nothing to do with it.

In a statement to NBC 26 Parins said:

"Our position would be that the work that the [Biden-Harris] administration has done over the last four years speaks of itself. I don't think we need any outside parties coming in and putting up these kind of billboards that would point out the former President's problems with Mr. Epstein and the alleged sex cartel that was part of that group."

The billboards say they're paid for by Protect Children Q LLC.

NBC 26 found records showing the group incorporated in Delaware in late February, but beyond that, it's still unclear who's behind the LLC.

Neither party leader in Kewaunee County says they're paying much attention to the billboards including ahead of Tuesday's August primary vote.