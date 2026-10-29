Trial pushed back in Manitowoc homicide case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The trial for a man charged with homicide has been adjourned in Manitowoc County, court records show.

Kirk Dunn, 21, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide last fall after allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Jaisiah Owens.

During a pretrial conference Thursday at the Manitowoc County Courthouse, Dunn's attorneys requested that the Nov. 16 trial be adjourned because they are waiting for a new ballistics analyst. Prosecutors did not oppose the request, and a scheduling conference was set for Jan. 6.

The Nov. 16 trial, which was expected to last one week, has been removed from the court calendar.

According to police documents, Dunn claims he acted in self-defense during a heated dispute with Owens.