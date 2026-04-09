Trial set for deadly Manitowoc shooting suspect

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Trial dates have been set for a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man in Manitowoc County last fall, court records show.

Kirk Dunn, 21, was at the Manitowoc County Courthouse on Thursday for a final scheduling hearing, where a trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 16.

The trial is expected to last one week. A motion hearing was scheduled ahead of the trial for July 10.

Dunn was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in September 2025 after allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Jaisiah Owens.

According to police documents, Dunn claims he fired in self-defense during a heated dispute with the victim.