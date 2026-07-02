Traveling for the Fourth? Here's the best (and worst) times to drive

(NBC 26) — If you're traveling for the Fourth of July, expect crowded roads and busy airports.

AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Independence Day holiday period, which runs through July 5. That's a new record, slightly higher than last year's 71.8 million travelers.

Traffic data company INRIX says the busiest stretch of the holiday travel period begins Thursday, July 2.

If you can, plan to leave early in the day. Afternoon and evening hours are expected to be the busiest on most travel days.

Here's a quick look at the best and worst times to drive:



Date Best Time to Leave Avoid Driving June 27 Before 10 a.m. Noon to 5 p.m. June 28 Before 11 a.m. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 Before noon 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 30 Before 2 p.m. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 Before noon Noon to 9 p.m. July 2 Before noon 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 3 Before 11 a.m. Noon to 7 p.m. July 4 After 3 p.m. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 5 Before 11 a.m. Noon to 6 p.m.

AAA expects 61.4 million people to travel by car this holiday, accounting for about 85% of all travelers.

Air travel is expected to stay about the same as last year, with 5.85 million people expected to fly. The average domestic round-trip airfare is about $830, according to AAA.

Cruises, trains, and buses are expected to see the biggest increase this year, with nearly 4.9 million travelers choosing those options.

If you're driving to or through the Chicago area, plan for extra delays on Sunday, July 5. INRIX expects the heaviest congestion on Interstate 65 north into Chicago around 5:30 p.m., when travel times could be about 41% longer than normal.

Whether you're heading to the cabin, visiting family or catching a flight, leaving earlier in the day could help you avoid the worst holiday traffic.