LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers in Outagamie County this week.

Holland Road over Interstate 41 is set to close starting today in the Village of Little Chute.

Drivers are encouraged to use County N/Freedom Road as an alternate route across I-41.

This project starts today, and it's expected to last through Fall.

Please stay with NBC 26 as the project progresses and we monitor the latest detours along Interstate 41.