NewsLocal News

Town of Ledgeview home destroyed in fire

Eric O'Neil
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW (NBC26) — We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt after home caught fire Wednesday night in the Town of Ledgeview.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to a home in the 3900 block of Agatha Christie Avenue where smoke and flames were coming from the windows.

There's not much left after the home after firefighters were able to contain the flames.

Again, we're working to learn whether anyone was hurt, how much damage was caused, and whether the home was insured.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.

