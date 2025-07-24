Tornadoes confirmed in Menominee, Oconto Counties

UPDATE: The number of tornadoes from the storms on Wednesday night is now at 3, as 2 additional tornadoes were reported in Oconto County, according to preliminary surveys by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay.

The survey team reports an EF1 with winds of 95 mph in Gillett, and an EF0 with winds of 77mph in Oconto.

An EF1 tornado of 90 mph was confirmed earlier in Keshena, Menominee County.

NWS confirmed the tornadoes as damage assessment surveys are taking place on Thursday following the strong storms on Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: An EF1 tornado touched town near Keshena in Menominee County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay.

An EF1 tornado is considered "moderate", traveling between 86-110 mph.

NWS confirmed the tornado as damage assessment surveys are taking place on Thursday following the strong storms on Wednesday night.

A tornado was also reported in Oconto County and led significant tree damage, but as of publishing the NWS has not confirmed a tornado in Oconto County.

NBC 26 will update this story as more information on Wednesday's severe weather is provided by the NWS in Green Bay.