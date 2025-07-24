Tornado confirmed near Keshena in Menominee County

KESHENA (NBC 26) — An EF1 tornado touched town near Keshena in Menominee County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay.

An EF1 tornado is considered "moderate", traveling between 86-110 mph.

NWS confirmed the tornado as damage assessment surveys are taking place on Thursday following the strong storms on Wednesday night.

A tornado was also reported in Oconto County and led significant tree damage, but as of publishing the NWS has not confirmed a tornado in Oconto County.

NBC 26 will update this story as more information on Wednesday's severe weather is provided by the NWS in Green Bay.