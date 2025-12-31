Titletown New Year's Eve getting underway

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Titletown is gearing up for a big New Year’s Eve celebration, offering a full day and night of family-friendly activities to help close out 2025.

The Green Bay destination opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will keep the fun going until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Organizers expect at least 14,000 attendees, with room and resources for even more.

This year’s celebration will feature food trucks for the first time, along with popular annual traditions.

“Familiar favorites are always going to be our countdowns,” said Jessica Dickhut, Titletown events manager. “We have a countdown at 9 o’clock and a countdown at midnight. If you can’t make it to midnight—and I know a lot of people can’t—come out at 9 o’clock and celebrate that.”

Along with live entertainment and activities, Titletown plans to debut new LED displays, including artwork created by Circle K.

For more details on the New Year’s Eve lineup, you can click here.