Tigerton building fire under investigation

TIGERTON (NBC 26) — The Tigerton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night in the Village of Tigerton. There were 23 departments that assisted with the fire, according to TFD, and they used 540,000 gallons of water.

At 6:30 p.m. TFD was dispatched to a structure fire at 300 Cedar Street, according to a press release posted on the TFD Facebook page.

There were no reported injuries, but the structure was a total loss, according to TFD.

The department thanked the surrounding municipalities for the mutual aid, saying in the press release, "Tigerton Fire Department would like to thank everyone who helped on scene by bringing water or food, it was much appreciated."