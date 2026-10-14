Tiffany plane incident caused by pilot error, NTSB finds

WAUSAU (NBC 26) — The emergency water landing involving Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany was caused by pilot error, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Beech K35 airplane went down Sept. 12 near Wausau, with Tiffany and the pilot suffering minor injuries.

In a preliminary report, the NTSB said the loss of engine power was due to the pilot's delay in switching fuel tanks and not turning on the electric fuel boost pump.

You can read the full report here.