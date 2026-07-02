Think you have the perfect Packers sign? Now's your chance to prove it.

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you've got a clever one-liner or a sign idea that's ready for game day, the Green Bay Packers want to see it.

The team has opened its "Give Us A Sign" contest, giving fans a chance to create a sign that could be handed out at a Packers game at Lambeau Field during the 2026 season.

Packers officials will choose 16 finalists, and fans will decide the winner through a bracket-style vote from July 28 through Aug. 25.

The winning sign will be printed and distributed to fans at a 2026 Packers home game.

The grand prize winner will also receive two game tickets, round-trip airfare to Green Bay and a two-night hotel stay.

Fans who vote during the bracket competition also have a chance to win. One random voter will receive two tickets to a Packers home game.

The contest is open now to fans 18 and older. Entries can be submitted by clicking HERE.