These cities have declared a snow emergency in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As a winter storm rolls in for Northeast Wisconsin, some local cities are preemptively issuing snow emergencies and winter parking bans.

Green Bay

The City of Green Bay is declaring a snow emergency effective at 7 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 10 p.m. Thursday.

During the snow emergency period in Green Bay, the city says the following restrictions apply:

1) No vehicle is allowed to park on any Green Bay street until the snow emergency has expired

2) Overnight on-street parking permissions will not be granted

3) Vehicles found parking on-street during the snow emergency will be tagged, ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense

All Green Bay residents and property owners must follow these snow emergency restrictions.

Additionally, all Green Bay public and private schools will have a 2-hour early release Wednesday, no afternoon Head Start, Early Childhood, 4K, after-school programs, and after-school and evening activities.

School is also canceled for Thursday, with no after-school and evening activities.

Manitowoc

In anticipation of a forecasted major snowfall, Manitowoc Mayor Justin M. Nickels has declared a Winter Parking Ban for overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Anticipating a larger storm this next go around, there is also a Winter Parking Ban tomorrow evening, Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Winter Parking Ban will be in effect overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. There shall be no parking on the Winter Parking Ban streets (salt routes which include bus and truck routes, arterial streets and state and county highways within the city’s jurisdiction).

Salt Route Maps are available on the City's website. Anyone looking for information via text message or email can sign up here.

A fine for violating the parking ban is $50.00.

Howard

The Village of Howard is declaring a snow emergency effective at 5 pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, due to the pending winter storm.

The snow emergency is in effect for all streets within the corporate limits of the Village of Howard. Snow emergency restrictions will remain in effect until 5:00 AM Friday, February 24th, 2023.

Due to the predicted snow accumulation and extreme conditions, residents are urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Wednesday evening and all-day Thursday. Significant drifting is expected, and low clearance 2-wheel drive vehicles should not travel after 5 pm on Wednesday through Thursday to avoid becoming stranded.

Reduced traffic on roadways contributes to increased safety and allows DPW to do its most effective job at clearing streets. During the snow emergency, the following restrictions will be enforced:

1. No vehicle can park on any street (day or night) until the snow emergency is over.

2. On-street parking will not be granted for the duration of the snow emergency.

3. Vehicles found stuck or abandoned in the street or parking on-street during the snow emergency will be tagged, ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

4. If on Thursday morning your street has been plowed completely (from curb to curb) you may park on-street not to exceed 1 hour after plowing is completed even though the snow emergency may still be in effect.

Again, the snow emergency will remain in effect until 5:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2023 unless otherwise announced by the Village. All Village of Howard residents and property owners must follow these snow emergency restrictions so DPW can clear roads in a safe, quick and efficient manner. Garbage collection remains on its normal collection schedule.

Kimberly

Village Officials have declared a Class III Snow Emergency for the Village of Kimberly. The Snow Emergency goes into effect Wednesday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

During this time parking is prohibited on any Village street. Vehicles found in violation will be ticketed and may be towed. This Declaration is being made to allow for safe access for plowing crews and emergency vehicles.

Chilton

The City of Chilton has declared a Snow Emergency effective Wednesday, February 22 at 6 PM and will remain in effect until Thursday, February 23 at 6 PM. This Snow Emergency prohibits parking on ALL CITY STREETS to allow crews to clear the snow in a safe and efficient manner, along with keeping the roadways open for emergency vehicle travel.

The Chilton Police Department is asking that no one park on the streets during the Snow Emergency. VEHICLES IN VIOLATION WILL BE TICKETED AND TOWED AT OWNERS EXPENSE, NO EXCEPTIONS. 24-hour parking is allowed in the ten marked stalls on the east side of the city-owned parking lot, located at 45 School Street and 24-hour parking is allowed in the ten marked stalls on the west side of the city-owned parking lot located at 35 School Street.

City crews will be working during the entire snowstorm to keep roadways open to the best of their ability. Even if your street has already been plowed or appears plowed, the Snow Emergency Parking Ban is still in effect on every city street. Do not assume that if your road has been plowed that you can park on the street. Residents are advised to avoid nonessential travel until the storm has ended and all streets have been plowed.

Menasha

Due to the forecasted snowstorm, Menasha has declared a snow emergency starting Wednesday night and running through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has declared a Winter Storm Warning for Menasha with expected snowfall totals of 8”-12”.

Snow emergency routes in the City of Menasha will be maintained throughout the storm with all other streets being plowed on Thursday.

During a snow emergency, parking is not allowed on City streets. Any vehicle illegally parked or hampering Snow Removal Operations may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

Grand Chute

The Town of Grand Chute is declaring a snow emergency in accordance with Town Ordinance 515-4D Snow Emergencies.

The declaration shall take effect at 11:00 p.m., Wednesday, and remain in effect until 6:00 a.m., Friday.

A statement from the city says 24-hour per day prohibition of on-street parking is imposed.

No special parking permission will be granted by police. Vehicles found in violation may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling on town streets unless absolutely necessary until the storm ends and streets have been plowed.

Kaukauna

The mayor of Kaukauna has issued a Class III Snow Emergency for the city, beginning Wednesday night and ending Friday morning.

During the snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and could be towed at the owner’s expense.

Garbage collected will be suspended Thursday and will resume Friday.

Residents are asked to stay off the roads and keep a wide distance from crews while they are cleaning up streets.