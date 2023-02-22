NBC 26 Forecast - Heavy snow and wind approaching

A major winter storm is now affecting our area. The first round was relatively minor and moving out with a few inches in many spots. There will be a little lull in the action during the daytime hours today. The second, and most intense round of this storm starts to move in from the south mainly this afternoon and hammers us tonight into Thursday morning. This may start mixing in with some sleet at times. By the end of the daytime today, we may pick up 1-2”, then that MAIN PUNCH moving in later this afternoon, tonight and into Thursday morning. That timeframe will be the worst of the snow and wind, and should be the time to be very careful if you’re traveling. 5-7” will fall tonight and then another 2-3” Thursday morning. This means an additional 8-12” of snow. This will be very tough to measure with the wind blowing and drifting this snow around.

If you can avoid travel tonight into Thursday morning, that would be the time to probably just stay put if you can. Things do look to improve heading through Thursday afternoon as we clean up all the fallen snow and drifts. Temperatures will be falling through the 20s Thursday.

The track and strength of this storm could affect snow amounts, so keep checking the latest forecast.

Friday, the sun is back but it will be colder with highs in the upper teens.

30s return for the weekend, the a messy system with rain and snow moves in for next Monday.