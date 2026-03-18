The snow is melting fast and it could flood your basement

APPLETON (NBC 26) — After a historic blizzard dropped nearly two feet of snow across parts of Northeast Wisconsin, a new problem is starting to take shape.

As temperatures climb and spring officially begins… all of that snow is about to melt. And for homeowners, that can quickly turn into trouble.

“When it’s snow, it stays on top,” said Carlton Dedering, General Manager at Fox Cities Plumbing. “But water… You can’t control it. It will find the easiest path and cause all kinds of issues.”

Why melting snow can be more dangerous than the storm itself

While heavy snow can create its own challenges, Dedering says the real concern often comes afterward.

Once temperatures rise, melting snow can overwhelm drainage systems, especially if the ground is still frozen and unable to absorb water.

That means the water has to go somewhere.

And sometimes… that somewhere is your basement. “It can happen in a matter of half an hour,” Dedering said.

What homeowners should do right now:

The good news, there are simple steps you can take now to stay ahead of the melt.

Dedering says preparation is key.

“The number one thing is to be proactive… you can wait for things to fail, or you can be proactive,” he said.

Here’s what experts recommend:

Check your sump pump

Make sure it’s working properly before you actually need it.

“Please, please test your sump pump,” Dedering said.

If it fails during heavy melt or rain, water can quickly build up in your basement.

Clear snow away from your home

Snow piled up along your foundation will melt and drain directly toward your house.

The farther you can move it away, the better.

Clean gutters and extend downspouts

Clogged gutters can dump water right next to your foundation.

Make sure the downspouts direct water several feet away from your home.

Consider a backup system

If your sump pump fails or if the power goes out, a backup system can make all the difference.

“Battery backup systems… secondary pumps… redundancies are amazing,” Dedering said.

The biggest mistake homeowners make

Dedering says one of the most common issues he sees is simple: People assume they’re fine.

“Assuming they’re good… you just can’t do that,” he said.

Even homes that haven’t had problems before can run into trouble, especially if nearby construction or changing drainage patterns redirect water.

Bottom line

With warmer temperatures on the way, the window to prepare is now.

Because once the snow starts melting… it doesn’t take long for small issues to turn into big ones.

Watch our previous coverage on Storm prep: How to test your sump pump and protect your basement before heavy rain: