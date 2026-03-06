Storm prep: How to test your sump pump and protect your basement before heavy rain

APPLETON (NBC 26) — With severe weather and heavy rain possible in Northeast Wisconsin, plumbers say one of the most important things homeowners can do right now is make sure their sump pump is working properly.

Your sump pump is designed to remove water that collects around your foundation and pump it away from your home. If it fails during a storm, the result can be a flooded basement and costly damage.

Dakota Rabe, a plumber with Fox Cities Plumbing, says many homeowners do not think about their sump pump until there is already a problem.

“Springtime is very important for sump pumps because you get a lot of rain and we get a lot of storm power outages,” Rabe said.

How to test your sump pump before a storm

Rabe says testing a sump pump is often quick and simple.

If your sump pump has a visible float switch, you can test it manually.

Lift the float upward. If the pump is working, it should immediately turn on and begin pushing water through the discharge pipe.

If the pump activates, that is a good sign your system is functioning.

If your sump pump is sealed or difficult to access, Rabe recommends calling a professional plumber or researching the system to understand how it operates.

Another method is to unplug the pump from its float switch and plug it directly into a wall outlet. This provides direct power to the pump and lets you confirm that it still runs.

Why power outages can be a major problem

One of the biggest risks during storms is losing electricity.

When power goes out, many sump pumps stop working entirely. That means water can quickly build up around your foundation and enter your basement.

To prevent that, many homeowners install a battery backup system.

These systems activate automatically if the main sump pump fails or loses power.

“So if the primary pump fails or the power goes out, the battery backup pump will kick on and start pumping out the water,” Rabe explained.

Battery backups can typically run for about 10 to 12 hours, depending on how often the pump activates and how much water enters the sump pit.

Common sump pump upgrades homeowners consider

Contractors say several upgrades can improve protection and extend the life of your sump pump.

Battery backup systems

These systems provide power during outages.

Some models include monitoring panels that can alert homeowners if:

• Power is lost

• The pump fails

• Water levels become too high

• The battery needs replacement

Some systems can also connect to Wi Fi and send alerts to a smartphone if something goes wrong.

Check valves

A check valve prevents water from flowing back into the sump pit after it has been pumped out.

Without one, water remaining in the discharge pipe can fall back into the pit when the pump shuts off. That forces the pump to run more frequently and work harder.

Check valves help reduce unnecessary strain on the system and can extend the pump's lifespan.

Water alarms and sensors

Some systems include alarms that sound when water reaches a certain level.

These alarms can alert homeowners before water begins spilling out of the sump pit and flooding the basement.

What sump pump upgrades cost

Costs vary depending on the equipment and installation.

According to Rabe, typical price ranges include:

• Basic sump pump installation: about $475 plus service fees

• Higher-end stainless steel pump: around $675 plus installation

• Battery backup system upgrade: about $1,695 installed

• Full premium system with primary pump and battery backup: around $1,995 or more

(Prices do not include installation)

Contractors say the investment can be worth it.

Spending a couple thousand dollars on a sump pump system may help protect a finished basement that could cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair after flooding.

How long sump pumps typically last

A typical sump pump generally lasts a minimum of five years, though its lifespan can be longer depending on usage frequency and water quality.

Debris, muddy water, and frequent cycling can shorten the motor's life.

Regular maintenance and system upgrades can help extend that lifespan.

Rabe says the best preparation ahead of severe weather is simply making sure your sump pump works.

“Just make sure your sump pump does work,” he said. “Even small maintenance checks can help prevent a big problem.”

