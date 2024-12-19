Suspects in Kewaunee County ATM thefts held on $500,000 cash bail

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — A $500,000 cash bail was placed for three suspects in the ATM thefts in the Village of Luxemburg, according to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department.

According to deputies, the three suspects appeared in court on Thursday for a bail hearing. The cash bond amount set was $500,000 for each suspect.

The three suspects were identified as Jhoenderson David Rojas Eganez, Yolfreide Perera and Alejandro Jose Sevilla Sanabria.

Charges include theft, fraud against a financial institution, improper use of credit card scanning device and criminal damage to property. Rojas Eganez is also facing charges of eluding and recklessly endangering safety, according to the release.

Deputies are asking Village of Luxemburg residents to check their camera systems for any suspicious activity between December 15 at 9:00 p.m. and December 16 at 5:00 a.m. Neighbors with any information can reach out to Investigator William Raduenz of the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department at (920) 388-3100.

The incident remains under investigation.