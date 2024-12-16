Off-duty officer helps police arrest ATM theft suspect in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — An off-duty law enforcement officer helped lead to police arresting an ATM theft suspect in Kewaunee County.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office says just after 3 a.m., the off-duty officer noticed suspicious activity at an ATM in Luxemburg.

Deputies say officers stopped the suspect after a short high-speed chase, who is currently in custody.

Deputies say they found at least one other ATM in the area that appeared to have been tampered with, and are working on the case with help from Wisconsin's Division of Criminal Investigation.