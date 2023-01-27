Green Bay's oldest cold case: Suspect in Lisa Holstead 1986 homicide pleads no contest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man facing criminal charges in a 36-year-old homicide cold case pleaded no contest in court Friday to an amended charge of homicide by reckless conduct, a Class C felony.

Lou Archie Griffin, 67 of Racine, was arrested in 2020 on multiple charges related to the homicide of Lisa Holstead. Holstead’s body was found near what is now Ken Eures Nature Park in Green Bay on August 12th, 1986.

Shortly after Griffin's arrest in 2020, police said advancements in DNA testing technology led them ultimately to Griffin. He had been charged with first-degree murder prior to Friday's plea agreement.

During the court hearing Friday, the judge noted that Griffin's potential trial in the case was scheduled to start next week. Jury selection for the trial had also been scheduled for Friday.

Griffin is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27th. He faces a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.