Suspect in jail after five hour police standoff

GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department, a 47-year-old man was taken to the Outagamie County Jail after allegedly firing a gun and threatening someone in a home near the intersection of Greenville Drive and Greenwood Road in Greenville.

According to a news release written by Lieutenant Nathan Borman, as of the publication of this article, Frank W. Thomas is being held on six charges, including First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement, Failure to Comply with Officer's Attempt to Take Person Into Custody, Felony Bail Jumping, Going Armed While Intoxicated and Disorderly Conduct.

Borman writes officers did not fire any rounds on the subject.

Thomas' first court appearance will be Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

As we have previously reported, officers were first called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Thomas surrendered around 11:30 p.m.

The person who was allegedly shot at and threatened managed to escape the home, according to a news release from around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Borman writes people were evacuated from their homes.

The Sheriff's Office was helped by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Brown - Outagamie County Bomb Squad, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team.