Suspect in human remains investigation pleads not guilty to stalking

DANE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man accused of stalking a woman for more than a decade — an investigation that later led authorities to discover human remains on his property — pleaded not guilty Friday in a Dane County courtroom.

Benjamin Larson, 47, entered a not guilty plea to a single count of stalking. Prosecutors allege Larson stalked a Madison-area woman for 13 years.

During the investigation, authorities discovered human remains at Larson’s property in Fond du Lac County. He was later charged there with receiving stolen property and bail jumping for allegedly possessing the remains illegally.

Larson is due back in court later this month for those separate charges in Fond du Lac County.