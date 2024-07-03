Suspect charged in connection to deadly Marinette County crash

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A suspect in connection to a deadly Marinette County crash last month has been formally charged.

The Marinette County District Attorney's office said in a news release that they've charged 46-year-old Scott Mathis of Pembine with two counts of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle.

Authorities say two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on June 2 at the intersection of County Highway B and County Highway W in the town of Grover.

Prosecutors say an SUV traveling south on County Highway W failed to stop at a stop sign at County Highway B. The SUV crashed with a car traveling east, driven by 44-year-old Elysia Kust of Coleman. Deputies say both Elysia and a passenger — 73-year-old Mary Kust of Coleman — died from their injuries. Prosecutors say Mathis was driving the SUV.

Deputies have said inattentive driving and failure to stop at a stop sign appeared to have been factors in the crash.

Prosecutors say there was activity on Mathis' cell phone immediately before the crash.

Court records show Mathis is scheduled for an initial appearance in Marinette County Court on July 22.