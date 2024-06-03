Watch Now
Two killed in Marinette County crash, sheriff says

Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 03, 2024

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Marinette County on Sunday afternoon.

Accoding to the sheriff's office, deputies were called at 1:06 p.m. for the crash on County Highway B at County Highway W in the town of Grover.

Deputies say the investigation indicates that a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Scott Mathis of Pembine was traveling south on County Highway W and failed to stop at a stop sign at County Highway B.

The sheriff's office says Mathis crashed with a vehicle traveling east, driven by 44-year-old Elysia Kust of Coleman. Deputies say both Elysia and a passenger — 73-year-old Mary Kust of Coleman — died from their injuries.

Deputies say inattentive driving and failure to stop at a stop sign appear to have been factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

