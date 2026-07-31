Surveillance video leads to arrest after prowling complaint in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac man is in custody after police say an investigation into a prowling complaint led to his arrest on a felony warrant.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of Rockrose Drive on July 23 after a resident reported suspicious activity that had happened the night before.

Police say a home surveillance camera captured a person approaching the home around 10:17 p.m. on July 22 before quickly leaving the area.

Investigators said they took a closer look at the incident because of multiple home entries and attempted home entries reported in the neighborhood, as NBC 26 reported in February of this year.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified 19-year-old Justice Butzen as a suspect. On July 30, they obtained a nationwide, body-only felony bail jumping warrant for his arrest in connection with the July 22 incident.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in the 1600 block of Primrose Lane but did not find Butzen.

Later that afternoon, police said Butzen voluntarily turned himself in at the Fond du Lac Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on the active felony warrant.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, Lt. Nick Hahn thanked community members for reporting suspicious activity and said residents can help keep neighborhoods safe by maintaining exterior lighting, using security cameras and reporting unusual behavior as soon as possible.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Lt. Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721 or the Fond du Lac Police Department's Crime Alert Line at 920-322-3740. Tips can be submitted anonymously.