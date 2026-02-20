Fond du Lac police arrest 19-year-old in connection with multiple home break-in attempts

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police in Fond du Lac arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday in connection with multiple residential break-ins and attempted break-ins that occurred early Monday morning.

The Fond du Lac Police Department executed a search warrant around 3:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Primrose Lane as part of their ongoing investigation. Following the search and subsequent interviews, the suspect was taken into custody on multiple charges and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail, authorities said in a release.

The incidents were reported during the early morning hours of Feb. 17. Police deployed officers, detectives and supervisors to conduct an extensive neighborhood investigation while maintaining a visible presence in affected neighborhoods.

"We understand incidents like these impact how safe people feel in their own homes, and that matters deeply to us," Lt. Nick Hahn said in a release on Wednesday. "Our Officers and Detectives worked tirelessly and collaboratively to move this investigation forward as quickly as possible. We are incredibly grateful to the residents who spoke with us, shared information, and supported one another throughout this process. This outcome is truly the result of a community and police partnership."

Chief Aaron Goldstein praised both his department's response and community cooperation.

"Our department moved quickly because protecting our community is our highest responsibility," Goldstein said. "I am proud of the relentless effort demonstrated by our department who worked around the clock to bring resolution and reassurance to our neighborhoods. Just as important was the response from our residents, neighbors looking out for one another, reporting concerns, and partnering with us. Public safety is strongest when community and police stand together, and this investigation reflects that shared commitment."

Police are encouraging residents to take general safety precautions including securing doors and windows, keeping exterior lighting operational, utilizing home security cameras or alarm systems when available, and reporting suspicious activity.