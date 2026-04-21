Sturgeon spawning viewing underway at the Shawano Dam

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and volunteers gathered at Sturgeon Park in front of the Shawano Dam Tuesday to monitor the sturgeon spawning season.

Crews caught, tagged, and measured the fish to track their growth and movement. Along the Wolf River shoreline, they also extracted eggs and sperm to assist with hatchery operations.

The sturgeon is a large, ancient fish and an icon in Wisconsin. Experts said the speed of the water should not be an issue during spawning, but if the fish spawn in highly flooded areas, the eggs could dewater and dry out.

Zac Locklear is a watershed conservation coordinator for the Waterways Association of Menominee and Shawano Counties (WAMSCO).

"I just get really excited to see these massive fish right up next to shore," Locklear said. "It's not often that you get to see an animal that's bigger than you right next to you and that's something that I really appreciate.

"And also seeing everybody get excited about your natural resources that we have here in the state," Locklear added.

According to the Wisconsin DNR website, sturgeon are also spawning at the Princeton Dam, De Pere Dam and Peshtigo Dam. The DNR says conditions in New London and Shiocton are too dangerous to monitor due to unsafe flooding conditions.

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