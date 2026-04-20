New London business owners begin to rebuild after historic floods

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — The community enters the recovery and rebuilding process, as business owners start to tally the damages of last weeks floods.

"This is history that we lived through," Miguel Hernandez, co owner of El Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Downtown New London, says.

Hernandez is counting his losses after the basement of his restaurant flooded, forcing him to move storage and food upstairs.

“We’re probably going to have to throw out all of it– $10,000 worth of produce," he says.

Plus, outside, the water nearly swallowed his patio, which looks out over the Wolf River.

“Mother nature works in mysterious ways," he says. "When she wants to make a point, she makes it, and we just have to deal with it.”

A couple doors down, Shellie Leahy is dealing with similar issues. She owns Jolly Rogers Pizzaria and Jolly Bobs Frozen Pizza.

She didn't have any flooding, but her back alley is completely under water.

She reopened her frozen pizza business on Monday but needs to wait for natural gas to be on to open her pizzaria.

"I'm most worried for my employees," she says. "They're missing out on pay, they're missing out on work.

WE Energies senior communications specialist, Matt Cullen, says they cut off natural gas service last week as a safety precaution, impacting about 2,500 customers across the county.

"We are working closely with customers, emergency management and local officials to restore natural gas service as soon as it is safe to do so. We expect our crews will be able to begin restoring service by the middle of this week. We will provide an update once we have a firm date and time," Cullen said in an email to NBC26. "After floodwater recedes, We Energies crews will verify that natural gas is flowing safely through its system, and then begin turning service back on at customers’ meters. Technicians will visit each customer to relight pilot lights on natural gas appliances and make sure they are working safely. Customers should not try to relight pilot lights themselves."

Cullen also said customers with natural gas appliances that have been exposed to floodwaters must have them inspected by a contractor before use.

"Damaged or unsafe appliances must be repaired or replaced before reconnection. Customers who did not have appliances exposed to floodwater do not need to have an inspection," he said in his email.

Leahy says neighbors stepping up to help move inventory and place sandbags helped save her restaurant.

"Without the sandbags, we would have water," she says.

The community help continues on– Monday through Wednesday, the local Tyson Food factory is handing out free hot meals.

“Trying to find out what we can do, how can we serve, how can we help the community," Jeannie McCulley with Tyson Foods says.

McCulley says they're also delivering the meals to those in need. The food can be picked up 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 3620 County Rd D, New London.

