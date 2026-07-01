Strawberry pickers avoid the heat during busy harvest season

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Above-average heat and humidity are making strawberry picking more challenging this week at Sunny Hill Farm in Suamico, but that is not stopping families from heading out early to fill their baskets.

Sunny Hill Farms co-owner Logan Bruntz said strong crowds have helped keep up with the large strawberry crop.

“We've got a ton of berries out here,” Bruntz said. “This is a new field. It's never had strawberries before. So, it's been a terrific crop this year, and there's still a lot more to come.”

Bruntz encouraged people to visit the farm during the morning hours before temperatures climb later in the day.

“If we can keep getting these kind of crowds in the morning where people are willing to come out and beat the heat, we can keep picking through the ripe ones,” Bruntz said. “I see no problem that we should go on to the following week and keep up with picking.”

The strong season comes after a difficult year for the farm’s strawberry crop.

“Last year we were hit with winterkill where it just got so cold and dry in the winter that a lot of the crop died out,” Bruntz said. “This year, we're back right to it, and it's a beautiful field.”

Many families visiting the farm said the experience is about more than just strawberries.

“Fresh strawberries are the best,” one picker said. “I grew up doing this with my grandma.”

Another family visiting the farm for the first time with their children said they planned to use their berries for homemade treats including strawberry jam and pancakes.

Pickers also shared tips for handling the summer heat, including arriving early, staying hydrated and dressing for warm conditions.

“Get out here early, get some berries, and get back in the air-conditioning,” one picker said.

Sunny Hill Farm says there are still plenty of strawberries available as the harvest season continues.