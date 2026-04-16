State of emergency declared: What does it mean?

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for Wisconsin on Wednesday due to widespread damage from severe weather. Before the governor's declaration, several smaller jurisdictions had already issued local emergency declarations or responses, including evacuation orders in Waupaca County earlier this week. The responses follow a common chain of escalation, which often moves from local to state to federal levels as the scope of an emergency grows.

Local governments may declare a state of emergency or issue emergency orders when faced with a serious but localized situation. Such declarations give local leaders — including mayors or county executives — temporary emergency powers, like authorizing emergency spending, expediting response efforts, and requesting mutual aid from neighboring communities or Wisconsin Emergency Management. Mutual aid can take many forms depending on the need, including additional first responders, public works crews, utility workers, specialized equipment and temporary shelters.

Statewide emergency declarations are issued when conditions affect multiple counties and require a broader response. The declaration allows the governor to activate state resources — including the Wisconsin National Guard — access state emergency funds, and temporarily waive certain regulations to quicken response efforts. It also makes it easier for the state to request federal assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While limited federal aid can be made available through an emergency declaration, full recovery funding typically requires a presidential disaster declaration. State law in Wisconsin says a statewide emergency declaration may last up to 60 days, or longer with joint legislative resolution.

Gov. Evers and Wisconsin Emergency Management are surveying damage across the state to determine which resources are needed where. The governor traveled to the Fox Valley, Juneau County, and Columbia County Thursday to meet with residents and members of the National Guard.

“As a state, we’ve been working around the clock to quickly and efficiently respond to the extreme weather we’ve been experiencing, including unprecedented flooding," Evers said. "Alongside our many dedicated first responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers, our National Guard members are adding to the wide range of Wisconsinites who are lending a helping hand to keep folks safe, set up temporary emergency flood barriers, and ensure that impacted communities have the resources they need.”

According to the governor's office, the State Emergency Operations Center remains fully operational at an elevated status. Anyone needing assistance with flooding or storm damage can contact 211 Wisconsin for resources.