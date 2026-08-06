Southern Door schools consider another referendum, months after voters rejected last proposal

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Southern Door County School District could soon ask voters to approve another operational referendum, just months after a similar measure narrowly failed at the ballot box.

School leaders announced Thursday that the district is exploring a referendum for November as it works to close a $1.67 million budget deficit. The school board has not yet voted to place the question on the ballot.

If approved for November, district officials say the request would be smaller than the $3.15 million per year referendum voters rejected in April, and the money would be used for fewer purposes.

According to the district, Southern Door has already reduced expenses by eliminating 24 staff positions over the past six years, freezing salaries, consolidating administrative positions, and delaying spending on technology, maintenance, and transportation. Officials say those cuts have not been enough to eliminate the budget shortfall.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Krutzik said the district has been reviewing community feedback since April's vote.

"We have listened to our community following the April referendum, and we are exploring all options to ensure we can provide a high-quality environment for our staff and students while respecting the financial needs of our residents."

The discussion comes as school funding has become a growing issue across Door County. Earlier this week, residents urged Sturgeon Bay leaders to reconsider expanding several Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts, arguing the move could delay future property tax growth that would otherwise go to local schools. City leaders said the districts are designed to encourage development and strengthen the area's tax base over time.

A joint review board involving the city and both the Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay school districts is scheduled to meet Aug. 13 to discuss the proposed TIF districts.

The Southern Door School Board will continue discussing whether to place a referendum on the November ballot.