Packers will fly from Green Bay to London on Virgin Atlantic 'Dreamliner'

The Dreamliner will land in GRB on Thursday
GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is hosting a big send-off as the Green Bay Packers take off to London.

According to GRB, plane spotters may want to make the trip out to GRB with their cameras Thursday for the arrival of a special Virgin Atlantic 787‐900 “Dreamliner” plane set to carry some of the team and staff across the pond.

The GRB Observation Lot has free parking, or plane spotters can park in the parking lot for a fee and walk toward the fence.

Flight times are subject to change, but as of now, the plane is scheduled to arrive at GRB on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2:45 p.m. and depart with the team for London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) at 5:20 p.m.

The team is estimated to return at midnight on Sunday, Oct. 9.

