Wisconsin fans heading to London for Green Bay Packers game

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the first time in franchise history the Packers will take the field as part of the NFL's international series.

Local fans have planned for months and are packing their bags to board flights across the pond over the next several days.

Lisa Freeman is one of many fans who are making the journey. She said that despite the high cost, the trip will be well worth it.

"It feels like sort of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be able to see them play in London," said Freeman.

For Freeman, the game also serves as a family reunion. Her father-in-law is from London and is also a Packers fan.

"Usually we go over there every other year but because of COVID now we haven't been over since Christmas of 2019," said Freeman.

Freeman said that she goes to several Packers home games each year, but has never been on the road to see a game.

She'll be bringing along one of her friends who is a Packers season ticket holder. Despite Freeman's familiarity with London, she's planning on showing off the city to her friend who's never been to the United Kingdom.

"We'll do one of those double-decker bus tours, go to a show in the west end, and see some of those big sites because she's never been there," said Freeman.

Freeman said that because of the short duration of the trip, she decided to fly out of Chicago to save some money.

According to Marty Piette of Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, the airport did consider adding a special nonstop flight to London for the game.

"With the crew situations the way that they are what we were able to do is improve connection times," said Piette.