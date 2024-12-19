Snow prep: List of local schools closing early on Thursday

Our first big snowfall of the season arrives Thursday morning with widespread accumulating snow across northeast Wisconsin.
In this article, we'll keep you up to date with the latest delays and closures announced throughout the day on Thursday.
For ALL closings and delays, please visit our official closing/delays webpage.
- The Green Bay Area Public School District has announced schools within the district will be closing 2 hours early due to severe weather. Afternoon 4K, Head Start, and Early Childhood are canceled. All after-school activities are also canceled, according to an alert sent from the district.
- In De Pere, all USDD schools will dismiss students 2 hours early. PM 4K, Redbird Ready, Y after school care and extracurriculars are canceled.
- The Howard-Suamico School District is releasing students 2 hours early.
- West De Pere School District is closing at 12:00 p.m. Evening activities are canceled.