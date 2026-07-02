Small plane makes emergency landing on Winnebago County road, two escape unharmed

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A small airplane made a hard landing in the Town of Clayton Thursday afternoon after experiencing mechanical issues.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Oakridge Road, just west of Green Meadow Road, at 4:07 p.m. for a report of an airplane crash.

Investigators say a fixed-wing, single-engine Zenair CH-750 Cruzer had mechanical issues and landed hard on Oakridge Road. The aircraft came to rest partially in a ditch.

The 71-year-old pilot, a French citizen, and the 22-year-old Swedish passenger were not injured.

The airplane sustained damage to its front end and landing gear.

The Town of Clayton Fire Department and first responders, along with Appleton International Airport Public Safety, responded to the scene after the pilot contacted the airport directly.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will continue the investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted with the initial response.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says no further information will be released at this time.