Silver Cliff Town Chair candidate reacts to recall loss

SILVER CLIFF (NBC 26) — Silver Cliff Town Chair Deanna “Dee” Farley will remain in office after winning a recall election Tuesday with more than 55% of the vote in a three-person race.

The recall effort began after some people accused Farley of negligence following a lapse in the town’s insurance coverage that temporarily shut down municipal services last winter. More than 100 people signed the recall petition, in a town where the population is less than 600.

Despite the controversy, some people said voters ultimately decided Farley was still doing a solid job leading the community.

“I’m not surprised that I lost, but I am a little surprised by how much she won by,” recall candidate Tim Bougie said. “I thought there might be a few more people upset about what happened. I think people probably realized she was still doing a decent job and decided to keep her in charge.”

People in Silver Cliff said they hope the election allows the community to move forward after months of tension surrounding the recall effort.

Farley’s current two-year term began in April 2025. With the recall election complete, the next scheduled race for town chairperson will take place next spring.

Bougie said he plans to run again if the position becomes available.