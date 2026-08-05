SILVER CLIFF (NBC 26) — A recall election in Silver Cliff, a Marinette County town of fewer than 600 residents, could remove Town Chairperson Deanna Farley from office. The election is set for August 18.

A recall petition filed with more than 100 signatures called Farley "negligent" in her official duties.

Resident Steve Phenicie organized the petition. He declined an interview but said in an email that a lapse in the town's insurance last March was "the last straw," as it caused a temporary shutdown of all the town's municipal facilities. During that shutdown, Phenicie said his road was not plowed for 9 days, despite heavy snowfall.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Silver Cliff town chair faces recall election

Farley said during a March board meeting that she was first notified of the insurance non-renewal in November of last year. Farley also said that the insurance company dropped the town from its coverage because of previous claims.

Farley later learned that her public statements violated the town's settlement agreement with the insurance company, costing the town $3,900 in legal fees.

Notice of the fees came May 8, but at a board meeting four days later, "Chair Farley stated that the town would not be charged anything for legal fees," and that "everyone could take her words to the bank."

A committee member later noted Farley was the sole named person on a cease and desist letter about the settlement violation.

By that time, Farley had openly announced she was planning to resign from her role. Through an open records request, NBC 26 learned that Farley later went back on that decision.

Farley will have 2 opponents in the August 18 election.