Silver Cliff town chair wins recall election

SILVER CLIFF (NBC 26) — The chair of the Town of Silver Cliff has survived a recall election and will keep her job after a petition to remove her was signed by more than 100 people in the small Marinette County town.

Dee Farley received 154 votes in Tuesday's election — more than 55 percent of the vote in the three-person race.

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ORIGINAL REPORTING:

A recall election is taking place Tuesday in the Town of Silver Cliff for the position of Town Board Chairperson.

The election follows a recall petition that gained over 100 signatures, in a town of fewer than 600 residents, to remove incumbent Town Chairperson, Deanna Farley, from office.

The petition, organized by Silver Cliff Resident Steve Phenicie, claims Farley was “negligent” in her official duties. Phenicie says this includes a lapse in the town’s insurance last March which caused all of the town’s municipal facilities to shut temporarily down, including plows during a period of heavy snowfall. Following the ordeal, Farley announced she was planning to resign from her role but later went back on that decision.

Farley is facing two opponents — Jim Bougie and Christopher Norton — and whoever wins will fill the position for the remainder of the two-year term that began on April 15, 2025.

According to the Town of Silver Cliff and the Marinette County Clerk, Tuesday’s election is a considered a primary, but if one candidate gets 51% of the vote, they will win.

Polls close at 8 p.m.