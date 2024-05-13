Shooting suspect waives right to preliminary hearing

PITTSFIELD (NBC 26) — A Pitsfield man appeared before a judge Monday morning and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Jackson Rego, 18, is facing three different charges of first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety with reckless use of a firearm.

The criminal complaint shows Rego was sitting in his parked car in his driveway on May 1, 2024 when he heard a noise.

The complaint goes on to state when he got out of his car, he said he saw someone driving away and noticed eggs on his driveway.

He then told investigators he saw the vehicle coming back.

The criminal complaint states Rego then grabbed an AR-style gun and fired a warning shot in the direction of the vehicle, but he aimed the gun "towards the ground."

Rego says he didn't realize anyone was shot.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot and they survived.

The complaint also states Rego then posted on Snapchat, calling out the people who egged his home.

A $100,000 bond was first set, and Rego's attorney has requested a bond reduction hearing for next Monday.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

