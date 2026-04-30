Shiocton students could skip make-up days after flooding

SHIOCTON (NBC 26) — If the Shiocton School District ends its school year as planned, they'll fall short of the state's required classroom learning hours. But instead of extending the calendar, a different solution has emerged.

The school district built two days into their academic calendar for inclement weather that wouldn't need to be made up, but the recent flooding cost them eight days. So now what?

"We're in such a unique position with this. [We] couldn't prepare for it. That's why we're leading into trying for the school waiver," said Shiocton School District Superintendent Garrett Zimmerman.

The waiver, submitted to the state, would give Shiocton an exemption to Wisconsin's learning requirement.

Zimmerman says extending the school calendar beyond the original date of June 5th would negatively impact classroom learning.

"The diminishing returns of that for students and staff to continue on into June when we just had this major event happen," said Zimmerman.

"Not quite back to normal yet. We're getting there," said Sarah Heineman, the owner of Studio 54, a local coffee shop and salon.

Most customers she's spoken to are in favor of submitting the waiver and finishing the school year as planned.

"I think they all view it as a good opportunity for us, are liking that the superintendent is submitting something like that," she said.

Her coffee business is open for the first time in two weeks, and she's already felt the energy return from the school's social ecosystem.

"Back to the day-to-day, back to the lunch crowd and the before school and the after school. Drop the kids off, get coffee, go to work. All back to normal, and I think people need that," said Heineman.

While Zimmerman has his recommendation, the public can weigh in before the school board officially decides whether to submit the waiver during a meeting open to the public on Monday evening at 5:15 P.M. at the district's library media center.