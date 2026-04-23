SHIOCTON (NBC26) — Shiocton residents are returning home after spending eight days away due to flooding.

Residents were told Thursday they could finally return home. Sharie Allen evacuated her home last week when officials recommended people leave.

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Shiocton residents finally return home after historic flooding

"They went around and posted by three o'clock that Wednesday, that everybody should leave," Allen said.

"Two sump pumps could not keep up with the water coming in," Allen said.

"It's always nice to come home," Allen said.

Allen waited on her porch for WE Energies to restore her gas.

"My cooking stove and hot water heater are all gas," Allen said.

WE Energies says all customers who can receive service should have it restored by Thursday night. Crews require someone over 18 to be home for access, and appliances exposed to floodwater should be inspected before use.

Resources are available to Shiocton and Bovina residents at the Black Creek Fire Department.

"We have pallets and pallets of donations that have come in from all over Wisconsin," Assistant Chief of the Black Creek Fire Department Ryan Schomisch said.

"It has blown up bigger than we thought it was going to be," Schomisch said.

Residents who show proof they live in Shiocton or Bovina can have volunteers fill their car with a water vacuum, a box fan, cleaning supplies, food, pet food, a gift card, and more.

Volunteers will distribute donations until 7 p.m. on Thursday, and again on Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, they will take whatever is left and give it to other flood victims.