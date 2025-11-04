SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — The Sheboygan County Food Bank is experiencing unprecedented demand as community members prepare for more disruptions to government food assistance programs.

"We're so busy that we're out of grocery carts," said Executive Director Patrick Boyle, describing what he called an "all-hands-on-deck situation."

The food bank has seen a record number of community food drives since the government shutdown threatened FoodShare (SNAP) benefits.

Sheboygan County Food Bank sees surge in demand amid government shutdown concerns

"A lot of COVID flashbacks because it's like, 'Whoah!' Except for COVID, we had time to prepare," Boyle said.

In Sheboygan County alone, over 12,000 people rely on food assistance services, with more than half being children, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Katelyn Piper, Director of Programs and Community Partnerships at the Sheboygan County Food Bank, noted the return of families who had previously achieved food security.

"People returning that we haven't seen in months or years, who are now going, 'Wait a second. I was on my feet and now I'm not going to be able to maintain being on my feet,'" Piper said.

The facility registered 35 new families for services this month alone. During a single day, over 2,000 pounds of food donations arrived at the bank.

"The poundage, we're still trying to weigh everything. We're still trying to catch up," Boyle nodded.

The organization reports an over 20% increase across all local pantries and over 50% increase in its call center volume.

"We've never seen it that high," Boyle said.

Despite the challenges, Piper praised the community response.

"I think, ultimately, it was just beautiful how instantly everybody just leaned in," she said.

The food bank is requesting donations of cereal, canned tuna, pasta and pasta sauce, with non-glass containers preferred for easier handling and transport.

"We don't want the quality of food to go down during these increased needs," Piper said, stressing nutritional value.

Looking ahead, Boyle warned of potential escalation if government services remain disrupted.

"Long-term, the government has to reopen because if we move into late November or December," the need could double overnight, she said.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.