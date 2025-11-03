Sheboygan County families scrambling as Head Start program faces closure due to government shutdown

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — Memphis Cabrera has already endured a difficult month watching her 2-year-old daughter Marcy spend most of October in the hospital for breathing issues that may have triggered speech problems.

Now, she faces another challenge beyond her control: The possible closure of the Sheboygan County Head Start program where Marcy is enrolled.

"You're passionate about something and your kid's future and life, and you have no control over," Cabrera said.

The Sheboygan Human Rights Association announced plans to close its Head Start classrooms on Nov. 14, leaving 172 children in Sheboygan County without programming and 48 staff without paychecks.

The federally funded program serves low-income families by providing educational programming and services like speech therapy.

For families like Cabrera's, these resources are essential.

"Just a very wholesome environment," Cabrera said of the program. "We do in-home class once a week... But with the shutdown, we don't really know how that's going to go."

This marks the second time this year Head Start has faced closure. In January, the program was at risk due to the Trump administration's pause in federal funding.

Lydia Steffen, another parent affected by the potential closure, attended Head Start as a child and now enrolls all her children in the program. Like Cabrera's daughter, Steffen's child also receives speech therapy through Head Start.

"I would not want to see the program shut down. I mean, they've done tremendous things for my family and many others," Steffen said.

For single mothers like Steffen, Head Start provides crucial childcare, transportation, and health services.

"School is part of my childcare, other than my youngest ones," Steffen said. "If losing this program puts her behind, I'm going to be really upset."

Both mothers hope the government will reopen and resume funding Head Start classrooms for the sake of their children's futures.

"Now's the time to pull the resources together to keep places like this school open," Cabrera said.

Families impacted by Head Start closures are encouraged to contact their local Child Care Resource & Referral Agency for personalized assistance in finding temporary child care that meets their needs.

They can also apply for the Wisconsin Share child care subsidy program to receive assistance with paying for child care.

