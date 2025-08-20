Sheboygan business offers free resources to flood victims

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — Many flood victims in Southeast Wisconsin are still hoping for federal funding after this month’s historic flooding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) could arrive in Wisconsin as early as Thursday, according to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. But, some neighbors are in need of resources more immediately, and one Sheboygan business is there to help.

City Vintage & Thrift, located downtown Sheboygan, runs a Free Store in the back of the building. Owner Amy Sittman is hoping to highlight that as a resource for flood victims.

The Free Store provides clothing, shoes and some hygiene products for neighbors of all ages. Sittman hosts an event for the Free Store once a month, but she says if people need more immediate assistance, they can contact her to schedule an appointment.

“They lost everything,” Sittman says. "It's not like it's across the world or the state. It's right next door - and anything we can do to help.”

The next free store event will be held on Tuesday, August 26.

